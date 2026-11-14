Singapore's team won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. The country was represented by 14 athletes in nine sports at the competition, held from October 31 to November 13, 2026, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Gold in wushu and silver in table tennis

Singapore's only gold medal was won on November 3 by 16-year-old wushu athlete Ng Chee Ning. She won the women's taijiquan combined event with 18.713 points. It was Singapore's first gold medal at the Summer Youth Olympic Games since 2014, while wushu was included in the Olympic programme as a medal sport for the first time.

Two days later, 16-year-old table tennis player Loy Min Yi won silver in the women's singles event. In the semifinals, she defeated Hong Kong representative Su Tsz Tung 4:2, before losing 2:4 to Chen Min-hsin of Chinese Taipei in the final. The award was Singapore's second Youth Olympic Games medal in table tennis, following Isabelle Li's silver at the inaugural Games in Singapore in 2010.

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First medal in fencing

On the final day of the tournament, 17-year-old sabre fencer Ashton Au brought the country bronze in the individual event, becoming Singapore's first Youth Olympic medalist in fencing. The fifth seed won his group and defeated Georgia's Giorgi Urushadze 15:10 in the bout for third place.

Archer Tabitha Yeo finished fourth after losing the bronze-medal match to Spain's Sandra Perez Cumbreras 4:6. Track and field athlete Darien Koh finished sixth in the 400m hurdles final, clocking 52.16 seconds and setting Singapore's national under-18 record.

Singapore National Olympic Council Secretary-General Mark Chay said the athletes showed determination and a desire to compete against some of the world's strongest young athletes, including higher-ranked opponents. The Dakar Games became the first Olympic sporting event held on the African continent.

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