Singapore drops UNESCO bid for Padang — Channel NewsAsia

Singapore will not submit the Padang and surrounding historic buildings for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List. A preliminary assessment found that the necessary conservation measures could restrict future planning and development in the wider Civic District, Channel NewsAsia reports.

UNESCO recommendations

Singapore's National Heritage Board said that a preliminary assessment of The Padang Civic Ensemble, conducted by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre and advisory bodies, identified significant difficulties for submitting the nomination. Experts recommended establishing a larger buffer zone than Singapore had proposed, preserving important views to and from the site, and introducing controls on future development projects.

According to the board, such requirements would entail additional review and consultation procedures for planning across the entire Civic District, including areas far beyond the Padang. In particular, Singapore would have to consult UNESCO on alterations to existing buildings or new projects that could affect the ensemble's historical and heritage significance or important viewing perspectives.

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Balance between conservation and development

Jean Wee, director of the National Heritage Board's Preservation of Sites and Monuments division, said the authorities considered the recommended additional measures and their potential impact on future plans for the Civic District and numerous buildings outside protected national monuments. Singapore subsequently decided not to proceed with the nomination.

The board stressed that UNESCO requirements could remain in force for decades and change over time. In its assessment, an expanded buffer zone could create additional restrictions for private commercial buildings. This would be difficult given the high-rise development near River Valley and Beach Road.

The Padang and key buildings of the ensemble, including the Asian Civilisations Museum, the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings, the Fullerton Hotel, the Old Parliament House, the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, and St Andrew's Cathedral, already have Singapore's highest protection status as national monuments. Singapore Botanic Gardens, inscribed in 2015, remains the country's only site on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

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