Singapore has launched the SG for Humanity humanitarian network, aimed at strengthening aid for people affected by the crisis in Gaza. The initiative will bring together the government, humanitarian organizations and the community to improve aid delivery and expand opportunities for volunteering and donations, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Four initial partners

Singapore’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth will coordinate the network’s work. Its initial partners are Humanity Matters, Mercy Relief, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation and the Singapore Red Cross.

The network was introduced by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, as well as Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Transport Baey Yam Keng.

According to Zaqy Mohamad, one of SG for Humanity’s tasks will be to improve aid delivery to families and children who need it most. The network is also expected to create more opportunities for medical workers and other specialists to take part in humanitarian missions.

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Coordination of aid

The Singapore government plans to help organizations cooperate with recognized overseas partners and take into account regulatory requirements and security conditions in the countries where they operate. This includes cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent, the Palestinian Red Crescent and UN agencies.

Participating organizations will retain their own humanitarian programs, while the network will facilitate joint initiatives, stronger overseas partnerships, fundraising and volunteer activities. The government may also coordinate partnerships and initiatives in Egypt.

Scale of support

Since October 2023, the Singapore government, humanitarian organizations and the community have provided more than S$25 million in aid to people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The assistance was directed toward food, medical support, clean water, temporary shelter and education.

In 2025, the government allocated S$1 million in seed funding for the four partner organizations. Zaqy Mohamad also said that he would visit Egypt in the coming weeks to explore opportunities to strengthen Singapore’s humanitarian ties with regional and international organizations.

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