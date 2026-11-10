Singapore launches 500-tonne gold vault — Channel NewsAsia

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched a gold storage service for central banks on November 10. The vault in Singapore can hold up to 500 tonnes of the precious metal and is intended for foreign central banks, international financial institutions and sovereign entities, Channel NewsAsia reports.

A service for institutional clients

The gold will be stored in Singapore’s national currency vault. MAS said its capacity could be expanded if demand increases.

MAS Chairman and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said demand for gold is rising amid an increasingly uncertain external environment. According to him, investors and central banks are looking for ways to enhance resilience and diversify reserves.

He stressed that Singapore does not intend to replace other global gold trading and storage hubs, but aims to be an additional option for central banks. The official did not disclose which institutions had already expressed interest in storing reserves in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes in taxation and trading

MAS and Singapore’s Ministry of Finance also announced the introduction of an updated goods and services tax (GST) mechanism for services related to investment precious metals. It provides for GST exemptions for certain wholesale services between institutional market participants.

In particular, tax will not be charged on storage, refining, remelting, assaying and brokerage services. According to Gan Kim Yong, this reflects the fact that gold is mainly traded between institutional participants rather than intended for domestic consumption. The new regime is expected to take effect in April 2027, with detailed terms to be presented as part of the 2027 budget.

The Singapore Exchange and six banks are also preparing an over-the-counter gold clearing system. Preparations are planned to be completed by the end of 2026, with trading and market operations to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

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