In Singapore, consumers who own or use Elba EBD 602S tumble dryers have been advised to stop using them where possible. The reason is six reports of fire incidents over the past five months.

Warning for owners of the EBD 602S model

The recommendation was issued on 10 November by Singapore’s Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO), which is part of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the agency believes there may be an increased fire risk associated with this model.

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The EBD 602S model is no longer sold in retail stores in Singapore, but the warning applies to all such appliances still in use. Owners are advised to check the brand and model number on the product label.

Investigation into the causes continues

The CPSO said that its investigation into the incidents is ongoing and that the root cause of the fires has not yet been established. If use of the tumble dryer cannot be stopped, consumers are advised to monitor its operation continuously and not leave the appliance unattended. The agency also urged users to follow the operating instructions and promised to provide updated information once the investigation is complete.

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