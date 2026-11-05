Singapore will stop distributing N95 respirators to vulnerable residents on November 7 due to improved air quality. The National Environment Agency announced this, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Masks can be collected until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Air-conditioned rooms at community clubs, as well as at certain Residents’ Committee and Residents’ Network centres designated as haze shelters, will also close then.

End of measures

Singapore’s Ministry of Health will end the Emergency Preparedness Clinics programme and the haze subsidy programme from November 12. The Ministry of Manpower will also lift additional safety measures for outdoor workers from November 7. Employers will be able to resume such work without additional haze-related precautions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who received respirators

N95 distribution began on October 14 after the hourly level of fine particulate matter PM2.5 reached a very high level. Distribution had initially been planned only if the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index exceeded 200 points, but it was brought forward due to worsening haze conditions.

Respirators were distributed in two phases. During the second phase, eligibility was extended to citizens aged 60 and above, instead of 67. Pregnant women, children aged seven to 16, and holders of orange and blue Community Health Assist Scheme cards were also eligible for masks. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu told parliament that as of October 29, about 30% of those eligible had collected their masks.

The agency noted that dry weather may persist in parts of the southern region of Southeast Asia. The situation with fire hotspots and haze may improve where it rains, but remain elevated in areas with prolonged dry weather and a risk of transboundary haze.

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