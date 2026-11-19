Singaporean bank DBS will allow eligible institutional clients to directly issue and redeem Circle's USDC stablecoin. Settlements between U.S. dollars and USDC are expected to take place almost instantly and around the clock, CoinDesk reports.

An alternative to crypto exchanges

The agreement will allow corporate clients to obtain or redeem USDC through the bank rather than relying solely on cryptocurrency exchanges and secondary markets. Liquidity and prices may vary in such markets, the publication notes.

For Circle, the deal opens another channel for access to institutional payments in Asia. DBS is Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets. Joseph Goh, Asia-Pacific head at consulting firm Areta, said the offering is intended for institutions that require bank involvement before agreeing to hold stablecoins.

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Banks develop tokenized deposits

At the same time, banks in Asia are building their own digital payments infrastructure. Unlike Circle or Tether stablecoins, tokenized deposits are funds held at commercial banks and recorded on a blockchain.

DBS is also developing this area and connecting its tokenized deposits network with JPMorgan's network. This is expected to allow eligible clients to transfer tokenized U.S. dollars between Singapore and the United States, including on weekends. According to a DBS study, 88% of surveyed large corporations had already used or tested tokenized money, while more than three in five had already used stablecoins or planned to do so. The survey covered 422 business and financial sector representatives across 11 markets.

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