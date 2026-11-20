Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC said it intends to retain its investment in AI company Anthropic, the developer of Claude, after its initial public offering as well. The fund became one of Anthropic’s largest investors, participating in three funding rounds in less than a year, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Investments after the IPO

Chris Emanuel, head of GIC’s technology investment group, noted that the fund invests in companies at different stages of their development — across several funding rounds, during an IPO and afterward. According to him, GIC’s cooperation with Anthropic is not limited to capital investments: the fund helps the company with AI infrastructure needs, contacts with business executives and international expansion.

GIC also invested in Ode, a company that helps enterprises implement Anthropic’s technologies.

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Record debut

GIC’s statement came after Anthropic’s Wall Street debut. The company raised about $81.3 billion during its IPO, which Channel NewsAsia called the largest in history. On a fully diluted basis, Anthropic was valued at about $1.5 trillion at the offering.

The company’s shares were priced at $83 each, above the previously announced range of $70–$78. The offering was increased to 980 million shares due to strong investor demand. During the first trading session, the stock rose to $115.10 and closed at $97.17 — 17% above the IPO price. The company’s fully diluted valuation after the close of trading approached $1.8 trillion.

GIC’s participation in funding rounds

According to Bloomberg data cited by the outlet, GIC invested more than $4.5 billion in Anthropic in the three latest funding rounds, while its stake at the IPO price was valued at about $15 billion. The fund first invested in September 2025 in the $13 billion Series F round, when Anthropic was valued at $183 billion. In February, GIC and U.S. investment company Coatue led the $30 billion Series G round, and in May GIC became one of the co-leads of the $65 billion Series H round.

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