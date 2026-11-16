In Singapore, the youth initiative The Resonance Project, founded in 2021, has brought together more than 1,000 volunteers, including former participants. Teenagers teach children and older people to play keyboards, the ukulele and the cajón. Over the course of a year, students prepare for final performances where they can demonstrate the skills they have acquired.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, 15-year-old Chloe Woon helps 73-year-old Toh Tian Hock learn the keyboard every week at an active ageing centre in Senja. They have been meeting since January and are preparing for a performance at the end of the year. For Toh, this is his first experience of learning music: he is learning to read sheet music and position his fingers on the keyboard.

Lessons for different generations

Woon said that during lessons she adapts the technique to the needs of each student, including discussing which fingers they feel most comfortable using to play. According to her, communicating with Toh and his wife has become more than just teaching for her: she listens to their stories and sees the couple as friends.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At a student care centre in Woodlands, 17-year-old volunteer Koh Le Xuan teaches children to play the ukulele. One of her students, nine-year-old Tommy, plays Michael Jackson's Beat It. Le Xuan noted that difficulties arise because younger children can become distracted, so volunteers promise them a reward at the end of the lesson to help them focus.

Volunteer training

New participants in The Resonance Project undergo an orientation lasting two to three days. They are taught to play the ukulele and keyboards, as well as how to communicate with students and build trust with them. Volunteers work in rotating teams: each team conducts lessons once every two weeks, while students see familiar mentors every week.

According to 15-year-old Lara van Steen, the initiative was launched as an experiment to test how young people can help their communities. She hopes that before the final performances at the end of the year, both volunteers and their students will be able to assess their own progress.

Read us on