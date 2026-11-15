Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, speaking at the plenary session of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, called on the bloc's member states to strengthen cooperation in the digital economy, increase energy resilience and expand their network of external partners. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Digital payments and artificial intelligence

Wong cited the signing of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) as an example of deepening regional integration. According to him, countries need to continue practical cooperation so that companies can operate more easily across borders and make fuller use of the opportunities offered by the ASEAN single market.

Among possible priorities, he named the creation of a regional network of electronic cross-border payments. Wong referred to existing bilateral links between Singapore's payment systems and those of Malaysia and Thailand. In his view, such a network would make transactions cheaper and easier for businesses, tourists and people sending remittances home.

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The Singaporean prime minister also called for expanding access to artificial intelligence tools and opportunities to stimulate growth and productivity. He stressed the need to strengthen regional coordination in countering cyber threats and online fraud.

Energy security and external ties

Wong said ASEAN must strengthen its capacity to respond jointly to energy crises. He called on all member states to ratify the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA) as soon as possible, and to prioritize the creation of the ASEAN power grid. It is intended to connect the electricity grids of Southeast Asian countries and allow them to trade electricity across borders.

The Singaporean prime minister also advocated engagement with all major powers and opposed zero-sum competition. He proposed using upcoming anniversary dates in ASEAN's relations with the United States, Canada and the European Union to reaffirm open and mutually beneficial partnerships and identify new areas of practical cooperation.

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