In Perth, Australia, 29-year-old Singaporean citizen Lincoln Ng Jing Kai was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for the manslaughter of Mark John Burns. Ng pursued the man by car after he stole a backpack from a rental vehicle, knocked him off an e-bike, and later ran him over.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Ng was initially charged with murder, but in August he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge. His sentence will be backdated to 24 May 2024, the date he was taken into custody. He will be eligible to apply for parole after serving three years and nine months in prison.

Pursuit after the theft

The court heard that on 23 May 2024, Ng was holidaying in Perth with his girlfriend and her family. The group left a backpack containing a passport, an iPad, cash and an AirTag tracker in the boot of a rental car. According to the court, Burns smashed the car's rear window, took the backpack and returned to the accommodation he shared with his partner. She tried to get rid of the tracker by throwing it into the tray of a parked vehicle.

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The next day, the family detected the AirTag signal near a construction site and notified the police. There, they saw Burns on an e-bike with an item resembling the stolen backpack. Ng pursued him through the streets of the Carlisle area for about 10 minutes, while his girlfriend's brother relayed their location to police by phone.

The court's assessment

When Burns rode onto a grass verge, Ng struck the rear wheel of his e-bike, causing him to fall. Burns later threatened the people in the car, and Ng, fearing an attack, wanted to reverse. He sharply pressed the accelerator, believing the car was in reverse, although it was actually in forward gear.

The car struck Burns, after which Ng drove for another approximately 25 metres, dragging him beneath the front wheel. Burns was pronounced dead at the hospital at 14:42 after sustaining multiple injuries. Judge Terence Palmer said the decision to pursue and knock down the cyclist contained an element of vigilante justice. At the same time, the court took into account Ng's guilty plea, his lack of prior convictions and his genuine remorse.

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