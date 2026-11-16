Czech tennis player Katerina Siniakova has won the WTA Finals doubles title for the second time. In the final, she and American Taylor Townsend defeated Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6:4, 6:3, Radio Prague International reports.

First title together

The Czech-American pair were seeded second. For Siniakova and Townsend, this was their first joint victory at the prestigious tournament that concludes the tennis season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Siniakova's second trophy

Previously, Siniakova won the WTA Finals doubles event in 2021 together with another Czech tennis player, Barbora Krejcikova. For Townsend, this trophy was her first at the season-ending tournament.

The victory also served as revenge for Siniakova and Townsend's defeat in the final two years ago. Last year, the pair ended their campaign at the semifinal stage.

Read us on