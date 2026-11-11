The Synod of the Evangelical Church in Germany, meeting in Würzburg, adopted a guiding proposal to strengthen democracy through educational work and the creation of spaces for meetings, primarily in rural and structurally weak regions. The document, titled “Despite Everything: Faith, Hope, Love — Strengthening Democracy Through Church and Diakonia,” was adopted by 128 delegates, Tagesschau reports.

Education and space for dialogue

The adopted proposal is intended to serve as guidance for regional churches. It contains no party-political positions: the focus is on educational activities and the church’s role in protecting democracy. Social psychologist Harald Welzer, who addressed the delegates, stressed that democracy needs personal interaction and spaces for respectful discussion. In his view, the church can provide such opportunities.

Final decisions on the practical implementation of the proposal will be made by individual regional churches, as the Evangelical Church in Germany has a federal structure. Synod participants also acknowledged that resources for real estate and personnel are becoming more limited, so churches will need to set priorities.

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Boundary regarding hatred of people

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on Christians to defend democracy, the rule of law and human dignity. He also said that the secularization of churches has consequences not only for religious institutions but also for society, as fundamentalist, populist and extremist movements attract people with their own promises of salvation.

The chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany, Hamburg Bishop Kirsten Fehrs, said that electoral successes do not change the incompatibility of hatred of people with the Gospel. She also supported having the competent state authorities consider the possibility of banning the Alternative for Germany party.

The guiding proposal states that hostility toward certain groups of people and ethnic nationalism are incompatible with church offices or responsible activities. Regional churches are to be assisted by guidance on applying this provision. At the same time, Fehrs stressed that there should be no general monitoring of beliefs, and that a person’s position and actions in a specific role should be decisive.

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