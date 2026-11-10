Syria has no plans to send its troops to Yemen in the near future to fight the Houthis. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said this in Damascus during a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, The National reports.

Agreements with Saudi Arabia

According to al-Shaibani, Damascus's agreements with Saudi Arabia do not provide for an agreement with the Yemeni government on the deployment of Syrian troops. He stressed that Syria is not carrying out such a deployment and has no relevant plans in the near term.

The minister also stated that any Syrian military operations outside its territory would be publicly announced and discussed. Syria supports Yemen's legitimate government and condemns Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia, he added.

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Cooperation in the defense sector

Last week, Syria and Saudi Arabia signed agreements to strengthen military cooperation. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman witnessed the signing of the arrangements, which cover military interaction, energy, infrastructure and other areas.

Al-Shaibani noted that Damascus is rebuilding its army as well as civilian and military institutions, and is therefore interested in Saudi experience. He named the defense industry, academic and technical training, and skills development among the areas of cooperation. A Syrian diplomatic source told state media that the current military agreements concern training, exchange of experience and military consultations, while coordination visits by the Saudi side to Syria are to begin next month.

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