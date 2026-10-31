Syria considers joining Makkah defense pact — Dawn

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said at the Manama Dialogue conference in Manama, Bahrain, that Damascus is considering joining the Joint Defense Agreement of Makkah. It includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Dawn reports.

“Discussions are currently underway to assess Syria’s accession to the Makkah alliance,” al-Shaibani said. The agreement was signed on August 7; it provides that an armed attack on one of the three participating states may be considered an attack on all.

Syria’s statements at the forum in Bahrain

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, Syria’s foreign minister expressed support for the Gulf states in the event of aggression against them and condemned missile and drone attacks. He also said that Syria seeks to be “a bridge for prosperity and the exchange of interests,” rather than a platform for threats to neighboring countries.

Al-Shaibani condemned repeated Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, called the occupied Golan Heights Syrian land and called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

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Defense arrangements

Pakistan has two defense agreements with Saudi Arabia aimed at collective deterrence: the bilateral Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement and the Joint Defense Agreement of Makkah, which Turkey has also joined.

Pakistani armed forces spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry previously said that the alliance is purely defensive in nature. He also noted that the wording of the agreement does not prohibit the admission of new members, but decisions on this must be made by the political leaders of the three parties.

In August, two weeks after the pact was signed, al-Shaibani visited Pakistan and met with Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir. The sides discussed regional security and opportunities to strengthen bilateral defense and security cooperation.

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