Syria has lifted the requirement for prior entry approval for citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom. Anadolu Agency reported this on November 13, citing Mohammad Yaqub al-Omar, the deputy foreign minister for consular affairs.

Return to previous rules

According to al-Omar, following the cancellation of the requirement, entry procedures for citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom returned to the previous arrangement. He described the restriction as temporary, without explaining the reasons for its introduction and subsequent cancellation.

The official also noted that entry rules for citizens of other countries had not changed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Videos of entry refusals

The announcement came the day after videos appeared on social media in which Americans said they had been denied entry to Syria. The previous day, Mazen Alloush, director of international relations and cooperation at Syria's General Authority of Ports and Customs, confirmed that US citizens had been added to the list of nationalities requiring prior approval from the Interior Ministry.

Alloush said that visas were issued at border crossing points, but certain nationalities required advance approval from the relevant authorities. He stressed that the General Authority of Ports and Customs follows Interior Ministry instructions and does not determine the list of countries whose citizens are subject to this requirement. On April 29, Syria's Foreign Ministry denied reports of changes to entry rules for foreigners, referring to Decision No. 128 of July 2025.

Read the original report by Anadolu Agency.

Read us on