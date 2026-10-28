Syria and Jordan are coordinating the urgent establishment of a joint field and security committee after airstrikes in Syria’s Daraa province. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, residents of the region are mourning seven civilians killed in strikes by Jordanian aircraft.

Damascus’s response

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the military operation as completely unacceptable and said that suspicious parties are attempting to undermine the close relations between the two countries. The ministry said that the committee is to respond to violations on the ground and prevent their recurrence.

Jordanian military aircraft struck several locations in Daraa overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The provincial health directorate reported that the total number of people killed and injured was 10. At the funerals, Daraa residents demanded an investigation into the strikes and an explanation of the intelligence on which the selection of targets was based.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Syrian state television Al-Ikhbariya quoted participants in the funeral ceremonies as saying that the sites hit were civilian facilities and that terrorist organizations do not operate in the province.

Calls for an investigation

Syria’s People’s Council also called for a joint investigation and condemned the deaths of civilians, including, according to its statement, women and children. Syrian politician and People’s Council member Muayad Ghazlan stressed that bilateral relations should remain strong, but insisted on an investigation into the incident, the establishment of responsibility, and compensation for the families of those killed.

Military expert Imad Shahoud called the establishment of the committee a belated step. In his view, Jordanian intelligence should have verified the information and target coordinates together with the Syrian authorities. He also said that if there were suspicions of a terrorist cell, the operation should have been aimed at detaining the suspects whenever possible.

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