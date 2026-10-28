On October 28, Syria resumed operations at the main Nasib border crossing with Jordan. It is called Jaber on the Jordanian side. Passenger and commercial traffic through the crossing returned to normal on Wednesday morning, senior Syrian customs official Mazen Alloush said.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the crossing was closed after Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria. Jordanian authorities said the operation was a response to an attack by armed men during a funeral service at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate. Nine people were killed and another 25 were injured.

Statements by the sides after the strikes

Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani said a preliminary assessment indicates that more than 20 militants from the Islamic State group were killed. According to him, a large weapons depot belonging to the group was also destroyed.

Damascus denied that the airstrikes had been coordinated with the Syrian side and called them an unacceptable violation of Syria's airspace, sovereignty and the principles of good-neighborly relations. Syria's civil defense service reported seven people killed in the strikes in the south of the country, including three children.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the Syrian side, five people were killed in the village of Al-Taf in the Daraa province bordering Jordan, including a woman and three children. Two more people were killed in other areas of southern Syria.

Contacts between Damascus and Amman

On October 27, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke with his Syrian counterpart. A joint statement said Jordan stressed respect for Syria's sovereignty and security and expressed condolences over the deaths of civilians. The sides also discussed strikes on facilities referred to in the statement as Islamic State facilities.

A joint Syrian-Jordanian security committee is due to meet in the coming days to discuss operations against the Islamic State. Jordanian authorities also reported the detention of three citizens of the country suspected of involvement in the attack on the church in Karak.

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