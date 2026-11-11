Syrian authorities announced the death of the leader of an armed cell and the injury of another of its members during an operation in the rural areas of Tartus province. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing a statement by Syria’s Internal Security Forces.

Operation in Tartus province

According to security forces, the operation was conducted after monitoring a group of four people. The agency claims that the cell was linked to Syria’s former government and allegedly planned terrorist attacks and armed robberies.

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The Internal Security Forces described the operation as a “carefully planned ambush.” During the clash, according to their statement, the group’s leader was killed and another member was injured.

Search for other members

Specialized units are continuing search and operational measures in nearby rural areas to locate and detain other cell members who fled. State security bodies also stated their intention to maintain public order, counter illegal armed groups, and protect civilians and their property in all provinces of the country.

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