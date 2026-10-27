Syria has closed the Nasib border crossing on the border with Jordan, suspending passenger and commercial traffic in both directions. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Syria’s General Directorate of Ports and Customs.

Traffic suspended due to situation in Daraa

The agency explained the decision by current conditions and developments on the ground in Daraa province. According to its statement, closing the crossing is intended to protect travelers and checkpoint staff. The directorate also said it is monitoring developments and taking measures to ensure public safety.

Syria says it objected to the strikes

The crossing was closed following Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria. According to the Daraa Health Directorate, six people were killed in the strikes, including an elderly man and three children, while four others were injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said it conveyed its objections to the strikes to Jordan early on Tuesday. The ministry said the strikes were carried out without prior coordination with Damascus, expressed deep regret over the casualties, and noted that contacts with Jordan are continuing.

Earlier, the Jordanian army said it had struck facilities of “terrorist organizations.” The military linked these facilities to gunfire near the Hamoud Church in the southern Jordanian province of Karak on Friday, when nine people who had gathered for a funeral procession were killed.

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