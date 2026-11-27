Syrian state television channel Alikhbariah reported that the Israeli army shelled agricultural land in the Wadi al-Ruqqad area in the western part of Syria’s Daraa province on November 27. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the channel’s correspondent.

Artillery shelling of farmland

According to Alikhbariah, Israeli forces fired artillery shells at agricultural land in Wadi al-Ruqqad. The channel provided no information about possible deaths, injuries, or damage resulting from the shelling.

The southern Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra have previously been repeatedly subjected to Israeli attacks. According to the agency, these included shelling, ground raids, the establishment of military checkpoints, house searches, and the detention of civilians.

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Statement by Syria’s Foreign Ministry

On November 17, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israeli attacks and incursions in the south of the country. The ministry said these actions were aimed at imposing an illegal reality by force. The statement came after shelling of agricultural plains on the outskirts of the villages of Koya and Abdin in the western countryside of Daraa province.

Communication mechanism

According to Anadolu Agency, Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement null and void and seized the Syrian buffer zone and other territories, including the Syrian part of Mount Hermon. On January 6, 2026, Israel and Syria announced the creation of a communication mechanism under U.S. supervision to exchange information, reduce military escalation, and facilitate diplomatic contacts and commercial opportunities.

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