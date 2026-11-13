In Syria’s Quneitra province, Israeli forces shelled a wooded area near the village of Briqa, according to Alikhbariah TV. During a separate raid in Jabata al-Khashab, they took away two young men, the broadcaster said. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Syrian media.

Shelling near Briqa

According to Alikhbariah TV, Israeli forces fired four artillery shells at a wooded area near the village of Briqa in the central rural part of Quneitra province.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces entered several homes in Jabata al-Khashab in the northern rural part of the province and took away two young men, the broadcaster reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous incidents

Syria’s southern provinces, including Quneitra and Daraa, have repeatedly been subjected to Israeli incursions involving the establishment of military checkpoints, home searches and the detention of civilians, the agency notes.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, Quneitra’s media directorate recorded 125 Israeli incursions and 55 cases of checkpoint establishment in the province in October. The directorate also reported the uprooting of 300 olive trees in the village of Saida al-Hanut and west of Mazraat al-Hanut.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, Israel expanded its military presence in the buffer zone along the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and conducted raids in other areas of southern Syria. This is happening despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel, which provides for a buffer zone monitored by the UN Disengagement Observer Force.

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