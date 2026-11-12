Syrian officials and UN-backed investigators said that since December 2024, Israel has detained 49 Syrians after seizing the buffer zone in southern Syria. Over the past year, 16 people have been released, according to their data. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

The 235-square-kilometer buffer zone was created under a 1974 agreement and patrolled by UN forces. After seizing it in December 2024, Israel declared the agreement invalid. According to the publication, Israeli forces set up checkpoints and conducted patrols in villages, as well as established military posts, carried out raids and incursions in the Quneitra and Daraa provinces.

The Israeli military said its presence in the area was needed to protect the northern border from Hezbollah. It also said it interrogates and detains people when there is reasonable suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity.

Allegations of ill-treatment

The Syria Justice and Accountability Center human rights organization said former detainees and relatives of people who witnessed the arrests reported ill-treatment or torture. According to the organization's researcher Salma Daoudi, former detainees said in interviews that they were forced to remain in painful positions and threatened with weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Twenty-year-old Ali al-Abdullah said he was detained in June 2025 at an Israeli checkpoint in the village of Ain Tkhakar. According to him, he spent more than five months in various Israeli detention facilities, including solitary confinement cells, and no charges were brought against him. The Israeli military rejected allegations of ill-treatment of detainees.

Families seek information

Kinana Baker, 39, was detained by the Israeli military during a night raid in August 2025, according to his mother, Huda Baker. Since then, the family has had no information about his whereabouts or the reasons for his detention.

Another resident of the region, Wadih Baker, was detained in June 2025 near the village of Tranja. He said that instead of the promised five minutes, he spent about 15 months in custody. Al-Abdullah and Wadih Baker said they were held at Ofer prison near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and later at Sde Teiman prison in the Negev desert.

Those detained also include Saddam Saad Eldin, who was 16 when the Israeli military detained him in April 2024 while he was working in an olive grove. His father said he does not know where his son is.

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