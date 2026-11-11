In central Mexico, water reserves in the Cutzamala system, which supplies one in every five liters of drinking water to the Valley of Mexico, reached 750.286 million cubic meters, or 95.88% of total capacity. This was reported by Mexico News Daily, citing the latest report by Mexico’s National Water Commission, Conagua.

Water level after seasonal rains

At the end of October, the system contained 749.336 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 95.76% of its capacity. Seasonal precipitation and water runoff contributed to the increase in reserves.

As of November 9, the Valle de Bravo reservoir had the highest fill level at 99.14%, or 390.9 million cubic meters. The El Bosque reservoir held 196.9 million cubic meters of water, or 97.29% of capacity, while Villa Victoria held 162.3 million cubic meters, or 87.44%.

Contrast with the 2024 crisis

The current level differs significantly from the situation in 2024, when severe drought caused the Cutzamala system’s reserves to fall to about 26% of capacity in the middle of the year. At the same time, compared with the same period in 2025, the volume of water in the system is slightly lower.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Illegal extraction and pollution

According to Excélsior, more than 27 unauthorized private dams, as well as illegal wells for water extraction, were discovered in the Valle de Bravo area.

In June 2024, Excélsior reported that satellite imagery showed the number of illegally created water bodies in the Valle de Bravo–Amanalco area of the State of Mexico had increased from 400 to 600 between 2017 and 2024. According to the outlet, these structures are used as an additional water source for irrigating corn or oats, but most are intended for the decorative needs of ranch owners.

In the Michoacán part of the Cutzamala River sub-basin, thousands of illegal water extraction points were discovered for large-scale irrigation of agricultural crops, including avocados and guavas, according to Excélsior. The outlet also identifies pollution of the Valle de Bravo reservoir caused by the discharge of untreated wastewater, exacerbated by shortcomings in sanitation infrastructure, as a separate threat to the system.

Read us on