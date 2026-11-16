South Korean company SK Hynix plans to allocate 1.4 trillion won, or $1.05 billion, over the next five years to support domestic suppliers of materials, components and equipment for semiconductor production. The program is intended to strengthen the company’s supply chain amid intensifying competition in the market for artificial intelligence chips, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Support at all stages

The program will cover four stages: research and development, testing, mass production and sales. SK Hynix is to provide upfront funding of up to 50% of initial development costs. The company also plans to compensate suppliers for completed work even if a project does not meet its targets.

Separately, SK Hynix and financial institutions will provide 2 trillion won in financing with support from the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation. Other programs include preferential loans and technical consultations for suppliers, including small subcontractors.

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Testing center in Yongin

The company also unveiled plans to establish the 874.6 billion won Trinity Fab testing center at its semiconductor complex in Yongin, about 40 km south of Seoul. The facility is scheduled to open in May 2027. SK Hynix will contribute 443.2 billion won, the central government 373.6 billion won, and local authorities 57.7 billion won.

The center will be located at the site of the first chip manufacturing plant in SK Hynix’s Yongin cluster. It will include a 3,305-square-meter cleanroom and equipment for lithography, etching, deposition and inspection. Suppliers will be able to test materials and equipment on 12-inch silicon wafers before introducing them to production lines. The facility will be managed by an independent nonprofit foundation to protect intellectual property and commercially sensitive information.

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