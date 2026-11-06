In the United States, House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise urged Republican committee chairs to prepare for expected Democratic investigations. In a letter, he proposed making the most of the time remaining in power and drawing up a list of likely probes. This was reported by The Hill.

What information Republicans should collect

Scalise asked for information on investigations that Democrats have already launched, as well as a potential list of targets. It may include administration officials, government programs, conservative partners, and industry representatives.

According to Scalise, Democrats may use oversight powers regarding the president, members of his family, and Cabinet officials. He called committee chairs an important line of defense in this situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Democrats’ plans and changes in committees

Jamie Raskin, the leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told reporters that he had sent more than 200 letters outlining his investigative interests. According to him, these letters provide an idea of the Democrats’ next steps.

At the same time, two House committees that could become centers of investigations into the president and his family do not yet have clearly defined Republican leadership. Jim Jordan has completed his permitted term as chair of the Judiciary Committee and said he intends to run for minority leader. Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is leaving Congress after winning the Kentucky gubernatorial election.

Read us on