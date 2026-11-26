The fossil of Westlothiana lizziae, found in Scotland, Great Britain, and dated to 345 million years ago, was long considered one of the oldest known amniotes adapted to life on land. A new study, reported by ScienceDaily, indicates that this animal was aquatic or semiaquatic and belonged to a much older evolutionary lineage.

The specimen, known by the nickname Lizzie, was discovered in 1984. The nearly complete skeleton was preserved in two compressed slabs of rock, which complicated the study of its internal structure. After its scientific description in 1990, it was widely regarded as an early amniote adapted to life on land. Amniotes include reptiles, birds, and mammals.

Scanning revealed gills and thousands of teeth

A team from the American Museum of Natural History and the University of Oxford, in collaboration with the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, conducted X-ray scanning in Grenoble, France. This made it possible to reconstruct parts of the anatomy that had been inaccessible to previous researchers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scientists identified a primitive skull structure, internal gills with bony elements, and a fish-like oral apparatus with thousands of tiny teeth. According to the study’s authors, these features rule out Westlothiana’s previously proposed place in the evolutionary lineage leading to reptiles.

Traits of life on land emerged earlier

The study also changes the understanding of the origin of traits associated with terrestrial vertebrates. Claw-like tips of the digits and the five-digit limb structure characteristic of reptiles and mammals may have emerged in animals that were still closely connected to aquatic environments. They belonged to the evolutionary lineage leading to four-limbed vertebrates, including amphibians and amniotes.

The findings may also affect the interpretation of ancient tracks. Footprints of four-limbed animals with seemingly clawed digits were previously used as an argument for the emergence of amniotes as early as the Devonian period, more than 359 million years ago. Now, such tracks alone cannot unambiguously prove that they were left specifically by amniotes: they could have been left by older semiaquatic animals from the evolutionary lineage of four-limbed vertebrates.

Read us on