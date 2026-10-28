In Australia, a complainant in the criminal case against broadcaster Alan Jones told a court that he had been generous to him for many years. The man, now in his 20s, alleges that almost ten years ago Jones kissed him and touched him without consent when he was 17. ABC News Australia reports on the proceedings.

According to the complainant, this allegedly happened at night at Jones's estate in Fitzroy Falls, in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, after two other guests had left the property. The defence said there was no kiss and that the men merely hugged goodnight. The complainant denied this.

Testimony about contact with police

The court heard that about 11 months after the alleged incident, the complainant was called to the school principal's office, where police officers were waiting for him. He said that he had not contacted law enforcement himself, but assumed that his mother had done so: several days after the event, he wrote her a note saying that “something sexual” had happened at Jones's estate.

During cross-examination, the man said he did not want to discuss the details in the school principal's presence because he still feels ashamed about the alleged incident.

Assistance from Jones and the defence position

The court also heard that Jones helped the complainant after the alleged incident. In particular, less than a year after the events in Fitzroy Falls, he wrote to the acting dean of a university course asking for a reconsideration of the decision not to admit the man.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the court, Jones provided substantial financial assistance to the complainant and his single mother for many years after the boy approached him for support at the age of 13. The defence suggested that the complainant and his mother were trying to obtain as much financial assistance as possible, but the man denied this.

When asked by the defence whether Jones had been only kind and generous to him, the complainant replied that Jones had been generous to him for many years, but that the word “nothing” in such a statement was incorrect.

The complainant also admitted that in another case unrelated to Jones, he gave police and hospital staff false information about the timing of an assault by another person. He told the court that a day before going to hospital, he inflicted fresh injuries on himself because he wanted to be believed.

Jones pleaded not guilty to all 21 charges of indecent assault and sexual touching brought by five men. The judge-alone trial was temporarily adjourned due to illness within the defence team; hearings are to resume on November 2.

Read us on