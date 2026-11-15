South Korean skateboarder Kang Jun-i won the Street League Skateboarding competition in Tokyo, Japan, claiming his second SLS title this year. In the men's final at Ariake Arena, the 18-year-old athlete scored 36.4 points out of a possible 40, Korea Herald reports.

A lead of one tenth of a point

Kang edged Japan's Ginwoo Onodera by just 0.1 points, with Onodera taking second place with 36.3 points. Another Japanese competitor, Kairi Netsuke, finished third with 35.9 points.

During the individual trick section of the competition, Kang performed difficult aerial spins and rail slides. These included his signature nollie 270 heelflip boardslide, which helped him get ahead of Onodera.

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Two starts — two titles

In April, Kang became the first representative of South Korea to win an SLS event, taking victory in his debut tournament in Los Angeles. He has thus won two titles in two appearances in the series.

Kang is also an Asian Games champion and a world championship silver medalist. The victory in Tokyo secured his participation in the SLS Super Crown season-ending championship.

In the women's competition, 15-year-old South Korean skateboarder Shin Ji-yul finished third in her SLS debut. She scored 30.9 points, while the winner, Australian Chloe Covell, received 32.8 points.

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