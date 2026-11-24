Chinese company Xiaomi reported a 56.8% year-on-year decline in adjusted net profit in the third quarter, to 4.88 billion yuan, or $728 million. The group’s revenue in July–September decreased by 5.2%, to $15.98 billion, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the company’s filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Xiaomi’s operating profit fell by 56.5%, to $979 million. Net profit under international accounting standards declined by 68.4%, to $578 million. The group’s gross margin narrowed from 22.9% to 20.2%. Financial results were also affected by lower income from investment revaluations and higher net finance costs.

Smartphone shipments declined

Revenue from smartphone sales decreased by 0.8%, to $6.79 billion. The company shipped 30.7 million smartphones, 29.1% fewer than a year earlier, as it reduced shipments of lower-priced models.

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At the same time, the average smartphone selling price rose by 39.8% to a record $221, partly offsetting the decline in volumes. The gross margin of the smartphone business fell from 11.1% to 9.2% due to higher component costs, including memory chips. Revenue in the broader smartphones and connected devices segment decreased by 0.9%, to $12.42 billion.

Vehicles, AI and new initiatives division became loss-making

Xiaomi’s revenue from new energy vehicles fell by 19.9%, to $3.38 billion. The company delivered 100,975 vehicles, 7.2% fewer year on year. Xiaomi attributed the revenue decline to fewer deliveries and changes in the mix of sold models, including a smaller contribution from the SU7 Ultra.

The division covering vehicles, artificial intelligence and other new initiatives recorded an operating loss of $507 million, compared with a profit of $104 million a year earlier. Its revenue declined by 17.7%, to $3.56 billion. The group’s research and development spending rose by 2%, to $1.37 billion, including due to greater investment in artificial intelligence.

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