USAID cuts in Somalia have consequences for people's lives — PBS NewsHour

In Somalia, cuts to foreign aid initiated by the Trump administration are having consequences for the most vulnerable people that could determine whether they live or die, according to a PBS NewsHour report.

Somalia needs aid

PBS NewsHour describes Somalia as a country that has endured conflict and the harsh effects of the climate crisis for decades. According to the outlet's assessment, these circumstances mean it is in constant need of aid. The report emphasizes that the cuts affect people who are among the most vulnerable in the world.

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Report on the consequences of the cuts

The report on the impact of the cuts was prepared by journalists Neha Wadekar and Ed Ram in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. In their report, they show how these cuts affect people in Somalia.

PBS NewsHour reports that since the Trump administration began cutting foreign aid, the outlet has published reports on the consequences of such changes in various countries around the world.

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