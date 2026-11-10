In the United States, Republican senators Rick Scott of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri on Monday did not commit to voting for the re-election of John Thune of South Dakota as leader of Senate Republicans. This came after the Republican Party lost at least seven seats in the midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Call to define goals

Scott, who chairs the Senate Steering Committee, supported calls to postpone the Republican leadership election scheduled for Tuesday. According to him, senators must first agree on goals for the post-election session of Congress and for the next Congress, and only then elect a leader.

Scott told Fox News Digital that everyone seeking the leadership position, including Thune, must explain whether they are prepared to implement the agreed goals and why they would be best suited for the task. In his view, the voting date should be determined by how much time Republicans need to agree on their future course.

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Letter on postponing the vote

Scott, Senate Budget Committee Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, as well as senators Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Budd of North Carolina and John Kennedy of Louisiana, signed a letter demanding that the leadership election be postponed. Johnson initiated the appeal.

The authors of the letter to Senate Republican Conference Chairman Tom Cotton of Arkansas called for a thorough discussion of the reasons behind this year's election results and an assessment of the leadership's future strategy. Johnson told The Washington Examiner that he would leave the Republican meeting if his colleagues decided to quickly vote on the leadership team for the next Congress.

Before the Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, Hawley also told reporters that he did not intend to pledge his vote to the leadership in advance.

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