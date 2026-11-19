In England, Sky Sports has released the schedule for 18 English Premier League matches it will show in January and on February 1 of the 2026/27 season. The headline fixtures include Manchester United vs Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 24 and Manchester City vs Arsenal on January 31. This was reported by Sky Sports.

Key January matches

Broadcasts in the new block will begin on January 16 with Aston Villa vs Manchester United, kicking off at 17:30. The following day, Bournemouth vs Ipswich and Tottenham vs Leeds will be on air, while Brentford will host Brighton on January 18.

On January 23, reigning champions Arsenal will play Newcastle at home. On Sunday, January 24, five broadcasts are scheduled, including Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, Everton vs Brentford and Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth. The match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which starts at 16:30, will conclude the match weekend.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

End of the month

Leeds will face Chelsea on January 25. On January 30, Sky Sports will show Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, followed by another five matches the next day. In addition to Manchester City vs Arsenal, the list includes Bournemouth vs Fulham, Coventry vs Leeds, Hull City vs Crystal Palace and Tottenham vs Sunderland.

Brentford vs Manchester United is scheduled for February 1. Sky Sports said it will show at least 215 Premier League matches during the 2026/27 season.

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