Residents of the informal settlement of Slovo Park south of Soweto in Johannesburg, South Africa, are still waiting for the area to be developed ten years after a High Court ruling. On April 6, 2016, the court ordered that the settlement be developed at its current location rather than that residents be relocated to the outskirts of the city, Daily Maverick reports.

According to resident Tsediso Moses Poshodi, who has lived in Slovo Park for more than 25 years, the ruling at the time was a “miracle” for the community. However, over the decade, the only noticeable changes have been electrification and the installation of “smart” poles, which, according to the publication, do not provide Wi-Fi access.

Neglected infrastructure

Slovo Park still has dirt roads with potholes, open sewage pits and rusty corrugated metal shacks. Poshodi's home is located near an illegal dump close to the N12 motorway.

Fifty-eight-year-old Cecilia Hlongwane, who has lived in the settlement for 26 years, spoke about rats, rubbish around her home and a pit latrine that had been called temporary. According to her, it overflows during rain, and sewage spills outside. Hlongwane had supported the African National Congress since 1994, but plans to vote differently for the first time in the November elections.

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Distrust ahead of elections

Ahead of the local elections on November 4, Poshodi said he no longer sees any difference between political parties. He was previously a supporter and member of the African National Congress, but changed his political preferences because promises were not fulfilled.

Some young residents also do not believe that voting will change the situation. At the same time, 20-year-old Kgopotso Moloi, who will vote for the first time, said she hopes for change and employment. Another resident, Phezeka Kobo, who has lived in Slovo Park since 1994, said she will vote anyway because she considers it an opportunity to be heard.

After the court ruling, residents repeatedly blocked the N12 with burning tyres and debris, demanding that city authorities fulfil their promises. Poshodi claims that police used force during such actions. During a protest in 2023, 16-year-old Karabo Chaku was shot dead by police officers, according to the publication.

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