In Western Australia, the parliamentary Environment and Public Affairs Committee held three days of hearings on the ban on demersal fishing. The committee heard from supporters and opponents of the restrictions, as well as officials responsible for enforcing them, ABC News reports.

Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis closed demersal fishing in the West Coast zone, banned trawling in the Pilbara and halved catch volumes in other fisheries, except for the Gascoyne region. She cited an assessment by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, according to which pink snapper, red emperor and dhufish are under serious threat, and the restrictions are needed to protect these species from extinction.

The fishing industry’s position

Western Australian Fishing Industry Council chief executive Manue Daniels said trust in fisheries management had been “deeply eroded.” According to her, the industry does not dispute the need for sustainable fishing, but expects decisions based on reliable scientific data.

The hearings were told that the council had raised concerns with fisheries ministers for at least 20 years over excessive catches of demersal fish by recreational fishers along the state’s coast. Fish retail representatives also told ABC News about falling sales and rising prices.

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Fisher Nick Soulos, who worked in waters near Bunbury for 58 years, said his licence was completely cancelled in December, even though only half of his fishery is located in the West Coast bioregion. According to him, sharks accounted for 96% of his catch, while the catch of by-product scalefish did not exceed the established limit.

Dispute over research

Former Western Australia chief fisheries scientist Jim Penn told the committee that the department’s assessment of demersal fish stocks contained numerous errors. He also questioned the agency’s sufficient experience and expertise.

For its part, the department defended its research and modelling. Director General Heather Brayford said demersal scalefish stocks had not recovered to an adequate level over two decades, and that the condition of dhufish is now worse than in 1996.

The committee is also examining the impact of marine parks, renewable energy development, seismic surveys, illegal fishing and other factors. Committee chair Sandra Carr said the hearings were only the beginning of an extended inquiry, with the final report planned for submission by June 2027.

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