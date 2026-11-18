Norway’s Police Security Service said that radical Islamists are likely to attempt terrorist attacks in Norway over the next year. The overall terrorist threat level in the country remains moderate — the third on a five-level scale, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Main sources of threat

PST said that the greatest terrorist threat both within Norway and against the country continues to come from radical Islamists and right-wing extremists. Ane Mannsåker Roald, head of PST’s counterterrorism unit, said the service has strong grounds to consider attempted attacks by radical Islamists likely during the year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nihilistic extremism

The service also introduced a new category — “nihilistic extremism.” Its emergence was linked to the development of violent online communities whose members express a desire to cause chaos and mass casualties.

According to PST’s assessment, radical Islamists in Norway are increasingly forming groups and networks offline and online. Islamic State and al-Qaeda continue trying to recruit supporters.

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