The only outreach service helping people without housing in southern Tasmania, Street 2 Home, has said it cannot keep up with growing demand. The three-person team searches for people sleeping rough, in tents or cars, assesses their needs and helps them access necessary services, ABC News reports.

A team of three workers

In a region where approximately 2,500 people are without housing, the Street 2 Home team is operating at full capacity. Program manager Chris Allen said that the number of people ending up on the streets is now growing faster than the number of those able to find housing.

According to him, many other homelessness services are available mainly online, while people sleeping rough may not have a phone, internet access or the skills to seek help. Street 2 Home workers assist people in applying for housing and help them avoid missing scheduled appointments.

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Operations reduced due to lack of funding

The program previously operated throughout Tasmania, but due to a lack of funding its activities were narrowed to the southern part of the state. The unit in northern Tasmania was closed in September last year, and the one in the north-west in June this year. Street 2 Home said that with additional funding it could expand operations across the entire state again.

As of August, the waiting time for housing in Tasmania reached approximately 1.7 years. According to a new report by the University of Tasmania, in the financial year ending in 2023, 944 state residents were sleeping rough when they first approached specialist services. For 74% of them, this was not their first such experience.

Rising homelessness

The number of homeless people in Tasmania increased by 45% between 2016 and 2021. Report co-author and Homelessness Australia director Catherine Robinson stressed that the problem may be larger, as homelessness often remains unseen. The report cited a shortage of affordable housing and shelter places, as well as mental health disorders, among the factors. The authors recommended increasing service resources and the number of shelters, and more closely integrating mental health support into work with homeless people.

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