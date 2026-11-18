US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agreed to pay private contractor CSI Aviation up to $305.7 million under a contract without competitive bidding. In September, the agency also amended an existing agreement by adding the US Federal Aviation Administration’s LADD program, which makes it possible to hide aircraft from some public flight-tracking services, The Guardian reports.

The LADD program allows aircraft owners and operators to restrict the display of aircraft data on platforms that use FAA data, including FlightAware and Flightradar24. At the same time, aircraft continue transmitting location data, and some other trackers may display them based on user-collected ADS-B signals.

New contracts with CSI Aviation

On October 31, ICE also placed an order with CSI Aviation worth up to $1.28 billion to provide charter flights for another year. Under this agreement, the contractor’s employees are to compile lists of people transported on deportation and transfer flights.

According to ICE’s 2023 air operations manual, preparing passenger manifests was the responsibility of agency employees. The initial terms of the agreement published by the US Department of Homeland Security in 2025 also stated that the government must provide CSI with a completed passenger list before departure.

The staffing contract provides for up to 140 flight coordinators at local ICE offices and aviation centers, who will work 18 hours a day, seven days a week. In a document signed on July 16 by ICE contracting chief Albert Dainton, CSI was described as the only provider capable of delivering such services because of its proprietary flight-tracking and manifest-management systems. Including options, the agreement will remain in effect until March 2029.

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Restrictions for trackers

Fetain Seddighzadeh, a representative of the ICE Flight Monitor project at the human rights organization Human Rights First, said that since late September, ICE Air aircraft that had previously been visible by tail numbers have become hidden on FlightAware and Flightradar24. As of November 5, she said, most ICE flights also could no longer be tracked by call signs.

Martin Stromeyer, an expert at OpenSky Network, noted that LADD does not hide aircraft from platforms that do not use FAA data and rely on user-collected ADS-B data. However, Seddighzadeh said such monitoring has become significantly more difficult: her project tracks more than 70 ICE flights a day, or more than 2,000 flights per month.

Disputes surrounding the agreements

The $1.28 billion order was issued under a 2024 framework agreement for which ICE received seven bids. At the same time, the $305.7 million staffing contract, according to procurement records, was not competitive. Without competition, ICE also placed a $562 million flight order in February 2025, according to the publication.

CSI Aviation is a defendant in a lawsuit over its role in flights that transported Venezuelan men to a prison in El Salvador in March 2025. The company asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit and transfer it to Texas, arguing that ICE, not CSI, determined who was put on the planes.

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