UK blood services urge 150,000 donations — The Guardian

Blood services in the United Kingdom have issued an urgent appeal to fill 150,000 donation appointments over the coming weeks. This is intended to help the UK National Health Service ensure hospitals have blood supplies during the winter rise in demand, The Guardian reports.

Supplies of certain blood types have fallen

According to officials, reserves of some blood types are only half the required level. These include O-negative, B-negative, O-positive and Ro blood. Members of Black communities were also urged to donate blood to help treat patients with sickle cell disease.

By the New Year, the healthcare system needs to attract around 5,000 donors every day, including both existing donors and new volunteers. Donated blood can be stored for up to 35 days, while platelets can be stored for only seven days. According to blood services, one donation takes about an hour and can save three lives.

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Winter increases demand

In winter, people are more likely to get colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses, which prevents them from donating blood. At the same time, patients with chronic illnesses, including sickle cell disease and cancer, may need more blood or platelet transfusions during this period.

Earlier this month, the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service issued an amber alert for O blood types for the first time because of unprecedentedly low supplies. It cited a shortage of donors and increased use of these blood types in recent months as the reasons. Healthcare professionals are also seeking to increase plasma supplies needed to produce medicines for people with severe immune disorders.

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