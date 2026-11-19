The number of deaths from cervical cancer worldwide could increase by 39.3% and reach 522,000 per year by 2050. This forecast is contained in the Global Burden of Disease 2023 study, conducted with the participation of researchers from the National University of Singapore and the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, News-Medical reports.

Researchers analyzed cervical cancer incidence, mortality and health loss in 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2023, and also made projections through 2050. The results were published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Forecast through 2050

According to the authors’ estimates, cervical cancer developed in 887,000 women worldwide in 2023, while 369,000 died from the disease. By 2050, the annual number of new cases is expected to increase by 20.2%, to 1.08 million.

At the same time, age-standardized incidence and mortality rates are projected to decline. However, the absolute number of cases and deaths will increase because of population growth and ageing.

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Highest rates in sub-Saharan Africa

In 2023, the age-standardized incidence rate in sub-Saharan African countries was 55.9 cases per 100,000 women, compared with 12.8 cases in high-income regions. The highest national rates were recorded in Eswatini, at 157.6 cases per 100,000 women; Malawi, at 135.9; and Zambia, at 112.6.

Sub-Saharan African countries accounted for the largest number of new cases among major regions — 241,000. Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania together were estimated to have 208,000 new cases, while South Asia had 198,000.

The study authors emphasize that cervical cancer can potentially be prevented through vaccination against the human papillomavirus, regular screening and timely treatment of precancerous changes. Between 1990 and 2023, the number of deaths from the disease worldwide increased by 71.6%.

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