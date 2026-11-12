Sweden’s meteorological service, SMHI, has raised its snowfall warning for the area around the city of Skellefteå on Sweden’s northeastern coast to red — the highest danger level. Forecasts indicate that between 50 and 80 centimetres of snow may fall there, while strong winds could cause snowdrifts, The Local Sweden reports.

Risk of power outages

The red warning will be in force from 14:00 on Thursday until 23:00 on Friday. This level means that weather conditions may cause very serious disruptions to society.

Residents of the area were advised not to use the roads because of the high risk of becoming stranded. People living in areas with overhead power lines were also advised to prepare for prolonged and widespread power outages and disruptions to telecommunications networks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other warnings in the north of the country

An orange warning — the second-highest severity level — has also been issued for the highlands between Timrå and Örnsköldsvik. It will be in force from 18:00 on Thursday until 9:00 on 13 November, with between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow expected.

Yellow warnings for heavy snowfall are in force along the coast of Västerbotten, in the southernmost part of the Norrbotten coast, as well as in Västernorrland County and northern Hälsingland.

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