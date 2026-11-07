Singapore transport operator SMRT is conducting a month-long trial at the City Hall and Raffles Place MRT stations: passengers are being encouraged to stand on both sides of escalators rather than keep to the left and leave the right side for those walking. The trial began on October 29 and is intended to assess escalator safety and capacity, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Passengers retain the habit

SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the company aims to encourage safer use of escalators, as slips, trips and falls remain a concern. During the trial, the operator will study movement patterns and passenger behaviour at both stations.

At City Hall station, announcements asking passengers to stand on both sides of the escalator were played regularly, and two relevant signs were installed near the entrance to one of the escalators. However, during observations on November 7, most people continued to stand on the left, while people walked up on the right. All 10 passengers surveyed by the outlet supported retaining the usual practice.

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According to journalists' observations, those walking up on the right took about 20 seconds to traverse the escalator, while passengers standing still took around 30 seconds. At the same time, during busy periods, people sometimes waited more than 10 seconds to join the left-hand queue while the right side remained relatively free.

Experience of other cities

SMRT is testing whether placing people on both sides will allow escalator capacity to be used more efficiently. In 2016, London's transport authorities conducted a similar trial at Holborn station to reduce crowding. A study presented that year at a lift and escalator technology symposium found an approximately 30% increase in capacity, although it did not identify a statistically significant improvement in safety.

In Japan's Saitama Prefecture, rules requiring escalator users to stand still regardless of side have been in force since October 2021, and in the city of Nagoya since October 2023. In Taiwan, the metro also encourages passengers to occupy both sides of escalators for safety and better passenger flow.

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