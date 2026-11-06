Snapchat has begun disabling the Find Friends feature by default for underage users in the United Kingdom. British regulator Ofcom called the move important for reducing the risk of online grooming. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Settings change

The Find Friends feature helps users find and add new contacts. According to Ofcom, disabling it by default will make it harder for strangers to contact children on the image-sharing platform.

Ofcom’s online safety group director, Oliver Griffiths, said the change was long overdue. The regulator will monitor the implementation of Snapchat’s new protection throughout November.

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Age verification

In May, Snapchat committed to introducing such a change. The company later told Ofcom that effective age checks for users under 18 should be operational by the end of the year.

According to the regulator, 32% of British children aged 8 to 12 used Snapchat in May, although the minimum age for using the platform is 13. An analysis of 2025 British police data conducted by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children found that Snapchat accounted for 40% of recorded offences involving sexual communication with a child in cases where the platform could be identified.

Ofcom also reiterated its warning to technology companies that fail to address grooming risks: they could face fines of up to 10% of relevant global revenue.

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