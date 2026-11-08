Snow falls in southeastern Australian states — The Guardian

A sharp cold snap in southeastern Australia brought snow to parts of New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania. Precipitation was recorded at the Thredbo and Perisher resorts in New South Wales, Mount Hotham in Victoria, and kunanyi/Mount Wellington in Hobart, The Guardian reports.

Cold air from Antarctica

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology explained the wintry weather by an atmospheric system carrying cold air northward from Antarctica. Southwesterly winds also lowered the apparent temperature compared with actual readings.

At noon, the apparent temperature in Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra and Sydney was below 13°C. In Adelaide, with a maximum temperature of 17.5°C, it felt like 12.3°C. In Canberra, the maximum temperature was 12.9°C, but weather conditions made it feel like 5.3°C.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Spring snow has occurred before

Snowfall had been forecast in advance. The Bureau of Meteorology noted that such events are uncommon for this time of year but not unprecedented: snow also fell in November 2022 in many of the places currently covered in snow.

The cold snap prompted reactions on social media. Thredbo retail store manager Madeleine McVie posted a video of the snowfall and, the following morning, showed empty chairlifts as snow continued to fall. The Kingston Crows cricket club in Tasmania also shared a photo of the Kingston Beach Oval field covered in hail.

According to the forecast, temperatures will begin rising as early as Monday, and by Tuesday all Australian capitals are expected to reach at least 20°C.

Read us on