In China, Kyren Wilson won the International Championship, defeating John Higgins 10:8 in the final. According to BBC Sport, it is the 12th ranking title of Wilson's career.

Higgins leads after the afternoon session

The 51-year-old Higgins, who was aiming to become the oldest winner of a ranking snooker tournament, led 2:1 after making a break of 141 in the third frame. Wilson responded with a break of 94 and moved ahead 4:3. However, four-time world champion Higgins made breaks of 71 and 75 to end the afternoon session with a 5:4 lead.

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Wilson's decisive run

In the evening session, the opponents shared the first four frames. Wilson then won three frames in a row, making breaks of 80, 52 and 101, to take a 9:7 lead. Higgins reduced the deficit to 9:8, but Wilson won the 18th frame with a break of 61.

Two weeks before the International Championship, Wilson won the Northern Ireland Open. In last year's final, Higgins lost to world champion Wu Yize.

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