Sofia Sapega recounts Ryanair flight landing in Minsk — Der Spiegel

Belarusian opposition activist Sofia Sapega recounted the diversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius to Minsk on May 23, 2021. Her boyfriend, Belarusian opposition figure Raman Pratasevich, was on board with her. According to Der Spiegel’s account, the plane was diverted to Minsk in order to detain Sapega and Pratasevich.

Unscheduled landing

As Der Spiegel reports, passengers were informed about an unscheduled landing at 12:46. Sapega recalled that at that point the plane should already have been approaching Vilnius, but was instead heading to Minsk.

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According to Sapega, she and Pratasevich reacted differently to the announcement. Pratasevich became nervous, stood up and began shouting at the flight attendants, insisting that the plane must not land in Belarus. Sapega recalled that she remained unusually calm at the time.

Completing her studies

Sapega also said that during the flight she was thinking about completing her studies, but understood that she would miss the graduation ceremony. Three years later, she bought a graduation cap and gown and celebrated completing her education. The interview was recorded in Vilnius, where the European Humanities University, a Belarusian university in exile, is located.

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