SoftBank reported a quarterly loss of $7.1 billion, more than half of which was related to losses associated with power generation equipment. The company made non-refundable advance payments to gas turbine manufacturers, but later recognized a significant portion of these deposits as effectively worthless, TechCrunch reports.

Excess turbine orders

According to the publication, about two years ago SoftBank began reserving turbines with a combined capacity of more than 13 GW. This was approximately 50% more than it needed. The company sought to secure equipment supplies amid a sharp rise in electricity demand from data centers using artificial intelligence.

Waiting lists for turbine orders now extend into the early 2030s. In February, subsidiary SB Energy announced plans to spend $33 billion on a 9.2 GW gas power plant. Earlier in 2025, SoftBank also announced a $30 billion investment in OpenAI.

Noreva CEO Peter Gardett told the publication that SB Energy effectively had no other option than to reserve more turbines than it needed in order to obtain equipment faster. According to him, the company not only overpaid but also ordered excess capacity, and the current write-down reflects the cost of that decision.

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Gas generation for data centers

SoftBank's losses, exceeding $3 billion, are linked to its bet on natural gas as an energy source for AI infrastructure. Operators of large data centers and developers turned to gas generation because of years-long queues for connection to power grids.

At the same time, Brent Nelson, senior managing director for markets and strategy at Ascend Analytics, noted that gas generation carries risks, including possible winter fuel supply restrictions amid rising demand. In his view, for most data centers it may be more expedient to connect to a lower-capacity grid in combination with large battery systems that would help cover peak loads or consumption restrictions imposed by utility companies.

TechCrunch notes that SoftBank's losses are unlikely to cause mass cancellations of gas power plants, as AI's electricity needs remain significant. However, the development of this segment may prove slower than the company expected.

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