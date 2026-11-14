In Malaysia’s state of Melaka, the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance won the state legislative assembly election, securing 24 of 28 seats according to unofficial results. Voting took place on November 14. As of 21:20, the results had not yet been officially confirmed by Malaysia’s Election Commission, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Voting results

For BN and PN, this is one seat more than the combined 23 mandates the coalitions won separately in the 2021 Melaka election. Pakatan Harapan (PH), associated with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, won four seats according to local media — one fewer than five years ago.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which fielded candidates in seven constituencies, did not win any mandates. The Bersama party, led by former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and represented in 16 constituencies, also did not win any seats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by alliance representatives

At a press conference after 21:00, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the BN-PN alliance had unofficially won 24 of 28 constituencies and held a significant majority. He thanked Melaka residents and voters for their trust in the alliance.

Earlier, United Malays National Organisation secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi said that the alliance held an undisputed lead in at least 15 constituencies. This is enough for a simple majority and to form the next state government.

BN fielded candidates in 23 constituencies and PN in five, dividing all 28 seats between them. PH ran in 24 constituencies and in four did not compete directly with Bersatu. According to CNA, incumbent Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh is expected to be reappointed to the post. Malaysia’s next general election must take place no later than February 2028.

Read us on