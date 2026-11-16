The Union of European Clubs (UEC) has filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission against UEFA and the European Football Clubs (EFC) organization. The organization representing non-elite teams is challenging an agreement under which UEFA recognizes EFC as the sole representative of Europe’s football clubs, Politico reports.

UEC is asking the European Commission to examine whether this arrangement violates EU rules on anti-competitive agreements and abuse of a dominant position. According to the Union, exclusive representation and unequal voting rights within EFC allow leading clubs to influence rules for Europe’s entire football system.

Concerns over club representation

UEC Secretary General and executive director of Croatian club Lokomotiva Zagreb, Dennis Gudašić, said that most European clubs have no real influence over decisions that determine their future. UEC refers, in particular, to the 2023 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Super League case. The organization believes that rules governing access to European football must be transparent, objective and non-discriminatory.

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According to UEC, EFC rules prohibit its members from joining other cross-border club associations unless they are recognized by EFC itself together with FIFA or UEFA. At the same time, EFC states on its website that all of its member clubs can vote for representatives to the board and other bodies that determine its work. The Union also said that in May 2024, one club was warned it would lose its EFC membership if it remained in the new organization. Another 59 clubs asked not to disclose their participation in UEC over fears of possible pressure.

Impact on tournaments and distribution of funds

The complaint also concerns EFC’s role in governing UEFA club competitions. UEC claims that EFC nominates 16 of the 20 members of the UEFA Club Competitions Committee, which considers changes to tournament formats, qualification and prize payments. The Union believes this gives a narrow group of clubs significant influence over rules for all European teams.

UEC also claims that the distribution of prize money reinforces the advantage of clubs already at the top of football. A study cited by the organization states that around 50 clubs have received about 80% of Champions League places since 2000. The Union asks the European Commission to obtain and publish the current memorandum between UEFA and EFC, and to remove restrictive provisions so that other club organizations can gain recognition and participate in decision-making.

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