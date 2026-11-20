Researchers in the Netherlands tested the resilience of salt marshes to powerful waves at the Delta Flume hydraulic facility near Delft. After 21 hours of wave exposure, the surface of sections of coastal wetlands transferred to the facility eroded by an average of about 7 mm, The Guardian reports.

Testing at the wave facility

Delta Flume is a hydraulic testing facility with a concrete channel 300 metres long, 9.5 metres deep and 5 metres wide. At one end, four large pistons move a wave board that can generate waves up to 4.5 metres high.

For the experiment, scientists transferred intact sections of salt marshes into the channel and exposed them to waves of gradually increasing strength. Up to two-thirds of the vegetation survived the impact. The researchers noted that the plants sustained surprisingly little damage and effectively reduced wave energy.

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Coastal protection

As sea levels rise and storms intensify, salt marshes may play an increasingly important role in protecting coastlines. One key question is whether powerful storms can wash away vegetation and sediment from such ecosystems, altering the shoreline, or whether the marshes can serve as a natural barrier.

The study's results, which are to be published in the journal Nature, indicate that salt marshes may provide important coastal protection during severe storms.

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